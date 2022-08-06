IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    One of the ‘worst people in modern American politics’ just made a great point

    12:43
    Fox News tries to spin good jobs report into bad news

    05:50

  • Rep. Mondaire Jones: ‘Our democracy is in crisis’

    08:54

  • As conservatives cheer far right messages at CPAC, Mehdi Hasan has another name for it: ‘Fascism’

    07:04

  • Judge to Alex Jones: ‘You must tell the truth’

    04:59

  • Stacey Abrams: ‘I am strongly pro-choice’

    05:54

  • Kansas voters rebuke anti-abortion rights amendment

    06:07

  • Charles Blow: Republican opposition to climate bill is ‘purely partisan’

    03:38

  • Kansas holds abortion access vote

    05:40

  • GOP candidates push Trump’s Big Lie amid primary

    05:31

  • Trump sides with Russia, calls Brittney Griner ‘spoiled’

    05:15

  • Biden: U.S. airstrike killed ‘mastermind’ behind attacks on Americans

    07:08

  • GOP candidate Doug Mastriano’s ties to antisemitic site and its founder

    04:50

  • Why those missing Secret Service texts could be key to the Jan. 6 probe

    09:05

  • ‘Is this real?’ Sen. Schatz on finding out about Manchin, Schumer climate deal

    05:37

  • Republicans punish veterans after getting out maneuvered by Manchin, Schumer

    05:30

  • Raskin on new Jan. 6 witnesses: ‘It’s like a waterfall of truth’

    06:21

  • Obama DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson: There's enough evidence to prosecute Trump

    07:27

  • Secretary Miller’s testimony debunks lie pushed by Trump, Fox News—and Miller

    09:01

  • Why Rep. Schiff's ears perked up at NBC News' Garland interview

    04:42

One of the 'worst people in modern American politics' just made a great point

Mehdi Hasan: “If the man who was once dubbed the ‘prince of darkness’ and his right-wing daughter—if Dick and Liz say the Republican Party has gone off the rails, just think about how extreme that make must the GOP right now.”Aug. 6, 2022

    Fox News tries to spin good jobs report into bad news

    05:50

  • Rep. Mondaire Jones: ‘Our democracy is in crisis’

    08:54

  • As conservatives cheer far right messages at CPAC, Mehdi Hasan has another name for it: ‘Fascism’

    07:04

  • Judge to Alex Jones: ‘You must tell the truth’

    04:59

  • Stacey Abrams: ‘I am strongly pro-choice’

    05:54

