IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Oklahoma bill gives parents the right to ban books—and a $10k incentive

    03:45
  • UP NEXT

    Debunking the right-wing’s shoplifting freak-out

    06:34

  • Chris Hayes: How omicron’s contagiousness is changing the pandemic normal

    10:28

  • Dr. Fauci explains new CDC isolation guidelines

    09:03

  • Harry Reid, former Senate Majority Leader, dies at 82

    08:10

  • Unicorn wanted: Does the type of conservative ‘The View’ is seeking exist?

    07:32

  • Lawmaker targeted by Trump shares disturbing death threat voicemail

    05:50

  • 'We took the Capitol’: Proud Boy pleads guilty to Jan. 6 conspiracy charges

    05:16

  • ‘Surprising is an understatement’: Civil rights attorney on Kim Potter verdict

    05:31

  • Legal expert: DOJ must immediately conduct 'full-blown' Jan. 6 probe

    09:01

  • New data on omicron variant prompts cautious optimism

    07:08

  • Rep. Aguilar on why Rep. Jordan was never ‘fit to serve’ on Jan. 6 committee

    05:26

  • Schiff mulls potential subpoena for GOP colleague in Jan. 6 probe

    06:19

  • Fmr. top general warns of potential ‘2024 insurrection,’ urges preparedness

    07:37

  • Chris Hayes: How the booster shot messaging got muddled 

    02:42

  • NYT: Jan. 6 committee weighs possibility of criminal referrals

    07:27

  • Ex-pundit: Fox News hosts ‘dishonest’ when praising Trump

    08:06

  • Jan. 6 rioter provides evidence that may impact sentencing

    06:13

  • Bernie: Striking workers ‘courageous’ in face of Kellogg’s ‘abrasive’ tactics 

    08:00

  • Jim Jordan and Trump's coup: The calls were coming from inside the House

    09:15

All In

Oklahoma bill gives parents the right to ban books—and a $10k incentive

03:45

A Republican state lawmaker in Oklahoma proposed a new bill that would allow parents to nominate books in their child's school library to be removed. And if that book remains on the shelves, the parents will receive $10,000 per day.Dec. 30, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Oklahoma bill gives parents the right to ban books—and a $10k incentive

    03:45
  • UP NEXT

    Debunking the right-wing’s shoplifting freak-out

    06:34

  • Chris Hayes: How omicron’s contagiousness is changing the pandemic normal

    10:28

  • Dr. Fauci explains new CDC isolation guidelines

    09:03

  • Harry Reid, former Senate Majority Leader, dies at 82

    08:10

  • Unicorn wanted: Does the type of conservative ‘The View’ is seeking exist?

    07:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All