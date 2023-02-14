Ohio train derailment prompts evacuations, uncertainty 

- Now Playing
Ohio train derailment prompts evacuations, uncertainty06:21
- UP NEXT
New details on how Trump, Kushner continue to profit off Saudi ties10:52
Plaskett: GOP using ‘weaponization’ panel to air conspiracy theories ahead of 202405:00
Chris Hayes: The real reason behind the Republican Party infighting09:08
Schiff: No excuse for Pence to do anything but cooperate with DOJ subpoena06:04
Big GOP donors plot to replace Trump in 202410:32
‘He’s going to lose this’: Mike Pence’s chance of challenging DOJ subpoena09:41
Hayes: LeBron’s mental fortitude is just as remarkable as his game04:07
Yes, Republicans have called for cuts to Social Security and Medicare.06:25
Biden touts his version of ‘America First’ in State of the Union08:38
Sarah Huckabee Sanders to give GOP response to the State of the Union04:47
‘Bigotry’: Ilhan Omar on the GOP vote to remove her from committee08:14
Neo-Nazi among 2 charged with plot to ‘completely destroy’ Baltimore06:37
George Santos reportedly told donors he produced Spider-Man on Broadway05:47
Hayes: Biden is offering a new vision of a robust, middle-class economy07:31
Chris Hayes: U.S. life expectancy is declining. Biden should act.06:48
Ta-Nehisi Coates on the right-wing backlash to teaching Black history17:09
Cicilline to Gaetz: Insurrectionists should be banned from leading the Pledge03:27
FBI investigating George Santos' role in dying dog GoFundMe scheme02:08
Trump and DeSantis try to out anti-vaxx each other06:59
- Now Playing
Ohio train derailment prompts evacuations, uncertainty06:21
- UP NEXT
New details on how Trump, Kushner continue to profit off Saudi ties10:52
Plaskett: GOP using ‘weaponization’ panel to air conspiracy theories ahead of 202405:00
Chris Hayes: The real reason behind the Republican Party infighting09:08
Schiff: No excuse for Pence to do anything but cooperate with DOJ subpoena06:04
Big GOP donors plot to replace Trump in 202410:32
Play All