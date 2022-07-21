IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Jones rips Republicans for dismissing marriage equality as settled law 

    08:31

  • How John Fetterman is out-memeing New Jersey’s Dr. Oz

    03:44
  • Now Playing

    Of course Trump is still trying to overturn the election—he's faced no consequence

    09:11
  • UP NEXT

    Complaint: Indiana AG intended to ‘harass and intimidate’ abortion providers

    04:31

  • ‘This doesn’t look good’: Rep. Lofgren on the deleted Secret Service texts 

    04:24

  • AMA chief: Criminalizing the practice of medicine is ‘incredibly dangerous’

    06:54

  • Climate crisis: Heat wave melts runway at London airport

    03:49

  • The Trump plan to run for office to run from the law 

    10:16

  • Podesta: Manchin ‘single handedly doomed humanity’ with climate veto

    05:10

  • Report: Fulton County DA sends ‘target’ letters to Trump allies in Georgia

    05:12

  • Patrick Byrne, former Overstock CEO, testifies before Jan. 6 committee

    05:50

  • Fmr. Deputy Attorney General under H. W. Bush: DOJ must prosecute Trump

    04:54

  • Inspector General: Secret Service deleted requested Jan. 6 texts

    02:36

  • Right-wing distracts from post-Roe horrors by crying ‘hoax’, attacking doctor 

    06:08

  • Bannon confirms leaked audio of Trump plan to ‘declare himself winner’

    06:33

  • Man charged in rape of 10-year-old who traveled to Indiana for abortion

    06:43

  • Raskin: We may hear from people who tried to blow the whistle over Jan. 6

    06:25

  • ‘Enraging’: How the willful blindness of ‘Team Normal’ enabled Trump’s coup

    11:11

  • Kansas will be first state to vote on abortion rights after Roe reversal 

    07:44

  • What happens if the GOP tries to dump Trump in 2024?

    06:12

All In

Of course Trump is still trying to overturn the election—he's faced no consequence

09:11

Chris Hayes on Trump still trying to overturn the 2020 election in July 2022: On one hand, it's delusional to the point where one might question the ex-president's mental fitness. On the other hand, it kind of makes sense from Trump's perspective—because he has still suffered no consequence.July 21, 2022

  • Rep. Jones rips Republicans for dismissing marriage equality as settled law 

    08:31

  • How John Fetterman is out-memeing New Jersey’s Dr. Oz

    03:44
  • Now Playing

    Of course Trump is still trying to overturn the election—he's faced no consequence

    09:11
  • UP NEXT

    Complaint: Indiana AG intended to ‘harass and intimidate’ abortion providers

    04:31

  • ‘This doesn’t look good’: Rep. Lofgren on the deleted Secret Service texts 

    04:24

  • AMA chief: Criminalizing the practice of medicine is ‘incredibly dangerous’

    06:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All