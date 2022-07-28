IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Obama DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson: There's enough evidence to prosecute Trump

    07:27
  • UP NEXT

    Secretary Miller’s testimony debunks lie pushed by Trump, Fox News—and Miller

    09:01

  • Why Rep. Schiff's ears perked up at NBC News' Garland interview

    04:42

  • Conflict of interest: The story behind the DA in the Zeldin attack case

    05:14

  • WaPo: DOJ investigating Trump’s actions in Jan. 6 criminal probe

    10:17

  • Pro-Israel lobby pours millions into Democratic primary in Michigan

    07:38

  • ‘Troll conservatism’ on full display at right-wing conference 

    04:55

  • ‘Closer to the top:’ Luria on top Pence aides testifying before DOJ grand jury

    13:35

  • George Conway calls B.S. on Cipollone executive privilege claim

    07:39

  • Jan. 6 hearings show Trump officials finally acknowledging truth about their boss

    06:50

  • Focus group reveals ‘stunning’ shift in Trump voters after Jan. 6 hearings

    06:04

  • Raskin: Secret Service is the ‘biggest remaining mystery’ of Jan. 6 

    08:21

  • Rep. Jones rips Republicans for dismissing marriage equality as settled law 

    08:31

  • How John Fetterman is out-memeing New Jersey’s Dr. Oz

    03:44

  • Of course Trump is still trying to overturn the election—he's faced no consequence

    09:11

  • Complaint: Indiana AG intended to ‘harass and intimidate’ abortion providers

    04:31

  • ‘This doesn’t look good’: Rep. Lofgren on the deleted Secret Service texts 

    04:24

  • AMA chief: Criminalizing the practice of medicine is ‘incredibly dangerous’

    06:54

  • Climate crisis: Heat wave melts runway at London airport

    03:49

  • The Trump plan to run for office to run from the law 

    10:16

All In

Obama DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson: There's enough evidence to prosecute Trump

07:27

Jeh Johnson, Secretary of Homeland Security under Obama: “Based upon on everything we know from public sources, including most notably the January 6th hearings, I believe an aggressive prosecutor would be willing to take on the case against Donald Trump for participation in a seditious conspiracy, for violation of the insurrection statute.”July 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Obama DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson: There's enough evidence to prosecute Trump

    07:27
  • UP NEXT

    Secretary Miller’s testimony debunks lie pushed by Trump, Fox News—and Miller

    09:01

  • Why Rep. Schiff's ears perked up at NBC News' Garland interview

    04:42

  • Conflict of interest: The story behind the DA in the Zeldin attack case

    05:14

  • WaPo: DOJ investigating Trump’s actions in Jan. 6 criminal probe

    10:17

  • Pro-Israel lobby pours millions into Democratic primary in Michigan

    07:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All