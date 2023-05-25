IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Oath Keepers to receive first seditious conspiracy sentences over Jan. 6

    Jordan's choice of witnesses raises questions about right-wing extremism within the FBI

  • Report: Trump wants to bring back Jeffrey Clark, Michael Flynn for 2nd term

  • Hayes on Trump town hall: A seditious candidate can't be debated, only defeated

  • 'Reckless & Dangerous': Rep. Jeffries blasts Trump for urging GOP to default

  • 'He told a pack of lies tonight': Raskin sets Trump Jan 6 lies straight

  • ‘Donald Trump’s not worthy of a town hall’: Rep. Swalwell slams replatforming of former president

  • 'Profoundly irresponsible': Ocasio-Cortez rips 'atrocious' Trump town hall

  • Maddow: Trump sexual abuse verdict ‘established a truth’

  • 'Pink Beret' Jan. 6 rioter charged after ex spotted her in an FBI tweet

  • Lawrence: Garland hints Trump could be next after Proud Boy conviction

  • Four Proud Boys found guilty of seditious conspiracy

  • Guilty: MAGA militia faces prison after Trump said ‘stand by’: Melber report

  • Garland praises DOJ for securing Proud Boys seditious conspiracy convictions

  • Four Proud Boys convicted of seditious conspiracy

  • Partial verdict reached in Proud Boys seditious conspiracy trial

  • Proud Boys jury sends note to judge about seditious conspiracy charge

  • Trump and allies work to water down meaning of 'insurrection' to excuse January 6 riot

  • Trump embraces woman convicted in Jan. 6 case

  • Proud Boys went into Jan. 6 ‘committed to carrying out violence’ Rep. Swalwell says

Oath Keepers to receive first seditious conspiracy sentences over Jan. 6

Prosecutors in the Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy case are asking the judge for what would be the longest sentences so far stemming from the Capitol attack—including 25 years for Oath Keeper founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes.May 25, 2023

