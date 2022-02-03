IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    FBI identifies six juvenile persons of interest in HBCU bomb threats

    01:20

  • Trump sought means of seizing voting machines in wake of his 2020 election defeat: NYT

    08:39

  • Two Connecticut detectives placed on leave over handling of Black women's deaths

    03:02

  • Former Facebook employee says company not ready for election wave

    04:20

  • WH economic adviser: We expect Omicron will impact January jobs numbers

    04:36

  • Judge rejects terms of plea deal for killers of Ahmaud Arbery

    03:11

  • 'For the Love of Henry Greenbaum'

    07:44

  • Florida Democrat rails against bill that could restrict classroom discussions

    06:44

  • Trump says Pence 'could have overturned the election'

    08:08

  • 'Say it ain't so!': Fans react to Tom Brady retirement reports

    03:29

  • Tom Brady reportedly retiring from NFL after 22 seasons

    00:40

  • Providence mayor urges residents to stay indoors, non-emergency travel ban in place

    02:51

  • Thousands without power as powerful nor'easter slams East Coast

    02:38

  • 'Stay home': State of emergency declared in New York, New Jersey amid winter storm

    02:08

  • Winter storm pounds Northeast with heavy snow, strong winds

    04:12

  • Joy Reid asks GOP: Wokeness is communism, but book banning isn’t?

    10:18

  • What we can learn from 'preindustrial sleep'

    07:18

  • 'A true hero': Widow of fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera speaks at memorial service

    06:25

  • Pittsburgh bridge collapses ahead of Biden's infrastructure visit

    00:52

  • Dr. Gottlieb: U.S. could experience a longer tail from omicron

    07:58

All In

NYT: Trump fake electors planning began as early as 15 days after election

05:50

The New York Times has obtained new memos written by Trump allies that shed light on the origins of the former president’s plot to stay in power.Feb. 3, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    FBI identifies six juvenile persons of interest in HBCU bomb threats

    01:20

  • Trump sought means of seizing voting machines in wake of his 2020 election defeat: NYT

    08:39

  • Two Connecticut detectives placed on leave over handling of Black women's deaths

    03:02

  • Former Facebook employee says company not ready for election wave

    04:20

  • WH economic adviser: We expect Omicron will impact January jobs numbers

    04:36

  • Judge rejects terms of plea deal for killers of Ahmaud Arbery

    03:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All