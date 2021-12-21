NYT: Jan. 6 committee weighs possibility of criminal referrals
The New York Times’ Michael Schmidt joins Chris Hayes to discuss new reporting that the January 6 committee is weighing the possibility of recommending criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and others in his circle.Dec. 21, 2021
