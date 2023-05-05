North Carolina lawmaker Tricia Cotham switches to GOP, votes to ban abortion

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
"This is a woman who spoke movingly about her own abortion on the floor of the North Carolina statehouse in 2015 when she was arguing against abortion restrictions," says Chris Hayes on State Rep. Tricia Cotham. "Yesterday, that same woman cast the deciding vote to approve a 12-week abortion ban."May 5, 2023

Play All