Watch Live: George H.W. Bush lies in repose at St. Martin's Episcopal Church

All In

North Carolina elections board issues subpoenas

The N.C. board of elections has subpoenaed Republicans connected to apparent election fraud in the ninth congressional district.Dec. 6, 2018

  • GOP defies WI voters with power grab after Democratic victories

    04:01

  • Wisconsin GOP rushes to subvert power of new Democratic officials

    02:32

  • How Jon Tester won a red state election against Trump opposition

    07:13

  • Fraud investigation holds up certification of North Carolina race

    03:17

  • Espy campaign made deep cut into Republican hold on Mississippi

    02:52

  • Elections ending in exact tie show value of every single vote

    05:48

BEST OF MSNBC

