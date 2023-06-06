IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sununu to GOP hopefuls: If you don’t call out Trump, you don’t deserve to run

    07:18

  • Psaki: In 2024, Biden seeks to distinguish Republicans from MAGA extremists

    08:50
    New video disputes Lauren Boebert's claim about vote she 'protested'

    02:47
    ‘Disastrous position:’ The DeSantis bid to be the anti-vaccine candidate

    08:51

  • Hayes: New evidence points to Trump motive in documents case

    07:21

  • Ron Klain: Judge the president by the results he produces

    08:03

  • ‘The ugly part’: Hayes on the debt deal expediting the Manchin-backed pipeline

    03:45

  • Grassley: GOP ‘not interested’ in whether Biden accusations are ‘accurate’

    06:25

  • Bernie Sanders says he will vote against debt ceiling deal

    05:50

  • Impeached Texas AG Ken Paxton tries out Trump defense playbook

    05:08

  • Hayes: Biden delivering on 2020 promises makes for a strong 2024 pitch

    06:45

  • Hakeem Jeffries: Democrats will deliver the House votes to avoid default

    07:43

  • Judge from abortion pill case to hear $1.8B suit against Planned Parenthood

    06:40

  • ‘Literal dumpster fire’: Infighting erupts among Texas Republican leaders

    04:16

  • Hayes: ‘Deranged’ GOP debt plan would put these items on the chopping block

    04:33

  • ‘Epic disaster’: DeSantis 2024 launch with Elon Musk on Twitter flops

    08:50

  • Oath Keepers to receive first seditious conspiracy sentences over Jan. 6

    05:07

  • Florida school bans Amanda Gorman poem over one parent’s CRT fears

    08:37

  • Ohio Republicans try to change state rules to keep abortion off ballots

    10:02

  • Fox News runs with fake story about migrants displacing homeless veterans

    05:07

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert claimed she skipped the debt ceiling vote in protest. But new video seems to prove otherwise. “I guess it's not a huge surprise, given Lauren Boebert has a pretty loose relationship with facts,” says Jen Psaki. June 6, 2023

