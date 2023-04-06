New texts reveal how Fox became one giant infomercial for MyPillow

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
In addition to being a major advertiser for Fox, Mike Lindell also regularly promotes outlandish conspiracy theories. Thanks to the Dominion lawsuit we now know how Tucker Carlson's producers handled that predicament behind the scenes.April 6, 2023

