All In

New ‘real world evidence’ that GOP voter suppression is already working

07:56

“We’re seeing massive increases in voter disenfranchisement. A 4500% increase in rejected mail ballots,” says Ari Berman on the “real world evidence” of voter suppression. Jan. 29, 2022

