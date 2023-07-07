IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Wisconsin governor uses clever maneuver to fund schools for four centuries

    03:48

  • ‘Remarkable’: GOP voters not convinced by Pence's Jan. 6 defense

    11:17

  • World records its hottest days ever this week

    03:24

  • Trump-appointed judge rules against Biden admin in Facebook censorship case

    06:36

  • Hayes: DeSantis flop is due to 'weird, alienating, hard-right campaign'

    07:46

  • Chris Christie: DeSantis-Trump feud is like ‘teenage food fight’

    08:44

  • WSJ: Giuliani testified for 8 hours in DOJ probe, questioned on Sidney Powell

    09:16

  • Lindsey Graham booed, called ‘traitor’ at Trump rally in his home state

    07:48

  • Stephanie Grisham: Trump showed secret documents to Mar-a-Lago diners 

    06:56

  • 'Galling': Hayes on the 'imperial mindset' of the Supreme Court conservatives

    09:18

  • Joy: Conservative justices welcome affirmative action—of legacy students

    07:41

  • How Clarence Thomas ‘pulled the ladder up behind him’ on affirmative action

    08:37

  • Georgia teacher faces termination after reading book about acceptance to class

    07:49

  • Trump offers 12-point rebuttal of bombshell classified documents tape

    03:48

  • Report: Rudy Giuliani interviewed in DOJ probe into 2020 election

    05:26

  • Hayes: Supreme Court has ruled against the right’s ‘slow-motion insurrection’

    09:16

  • McFaul: Putin ‘still has a Wagner problem’

    04:05

  • Ex-Russian Foreign Minister: Don’t underestimate power of Putin’s propaganda

    07:41

  • Vindman: Putin looks ‘fundamentally weakened’ after Wagner rebellion

    07:19

  • Russian generals accuse mercenary leader of mutiny attempt

    08:51

All In

New poll: Most Americans think Trump trial should occur before election

05:00

A new poll from Politico Magazine and Ipsos found that a clear majority of Americans—62 percent—think Trump should face trial in the classified documents case before the 2024 election. Among Republicans, nearly half agree. July 7, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Wisconsin governor uses clever maneuver to fund schools for four centuries

    03:48

  • ‘Remarkable’: GOP voters not convinced by Pence's Jan. 6 defense

    11:17

  • World records its hottest days ever this week

    03:24

  • Trump-appointed judge rules against Biden admin in Facebook censorship case

    06:36

  • Hayes: DeSantis flop is due to 'weird, alienating, hard-right campaign'

    07:46

  • Chris Christie: DeSantis-Trump feud is like ‘teenage food fight’

    08:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All