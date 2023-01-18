IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    New Mexico shootings: Dem lawmaker targeted by failed GOP candidate speaks out

    Velshi: Ukraine needs all of the aid the West can give—right now

  GOP debt limit showdown could lead to 'cataclysmic event' for global economy

  Why the stakes of the debt ceiling fight are so high

  Wisconsin Republicans caught cheering voter suppression

  Judge unseals Trump deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit

  New details on the dubious finances of George Santos

  GOP NY Rep. Brandon Williams: George Santos must resign

  Walgreens CFO admits shoplifting threat was overstated

  Hayes: Politics of Biden-Trump docs cases may help to center Jan. 6 prosecution

  'Vengeance': Swalwell debunks McCarthy excuse for booting him from committees

  George Santos claimed he was volleyball 'star' at college he didn't attend

  No, the woke mob is not coming for your gas stove.

  Supreme Court hears case threatening workers' rights

  'Coverup Committee': Gallego blasts GOP bid to investigate the investigators 

  How McCarthy put Social Security, Medicare on the line to secure speakership

  'Let them have at it': Luria on GOP reps vowing to investigate Jan. 6 probe

  'American export': Right-wingers storm Congress in Brazil in echo of Jan. 6

  'He gave away everything': McGovern on McCarthy's concessions to become speaker

  Inside the Capitol: This week vs. January 6 2021

New Mexico shootings: Dem lawmaker targeted by failed GOP candidate speaks out

New Mexico State Sen. Linda Lopez was one of the Democratic lawmakers allegedly targeted by GOP candidate Solomon Peña. Her home was hit with over a dozen rounds of gunfire—including into the bedroom of her 10-year-old daughter. “It’s something that is much larger than just here in the state of New Mexico. The rhetoric has to stop,” Lopez tells Chris Hayes, on the rise in political violence.Jan. 18, 2023

