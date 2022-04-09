IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Hayes: How Dems can avoid mistakes of the past and confront rising crime

    08:39
    New evidence Jan. 6 included ‘coordinated assault’ by far-right groups

    08:54
    ‘A defender of truth’: Remembering media critic Eric Boehlert

    03:34

  • Historian: Only way to end Ukraine war is by Russian defeat on battlefield

    08:21

  • ‘Nobody stole the joy’: Sen. Booker on Judge Jackson's historic confirmation

    07:47

  • Justice Department has more Jan. 6 cases than lawyers to prosecute them

    04:33

  • GOP forced to amend bill that would have legalized child marriage in Tennessee

    10:00

  • How QAnon went mainstream: ‘Fever dream come true for the worst people on the internet’

    04:36

  • ‘Amazon, here we come’: Biden delivers pro-labor message at union conference

    02:27

  • Rep. Raskin on what he’s learned from reading Trump aide Peter Navarro’s book

    05:32

  • The QAnon part out loud: GOP smears political opponents as ‘pro-pedophile’

    11:46

  • Sarah Palin set the mold for today’s GOP. Now she’s trying to rejoin it.

    07:14

  • Rep. Luria: Jan. 6 committee has ‘responsibility’ to refer crimes to DOJ

    06:00

  • Vindman: Bucha killings show Russian ‘callousness for human life’

    07:29

  • Amazon workers on Staten Island vote to form company’s first U.S. union

    05:39

  • From cult to Court: How Ginni Thomas found her influence

    09:57

  • ‘Old-school bigoted’: Why Republicans seem to be regressing on LGBTQ issues

    07:33

  • Energy Secretary: Biden plan should stabilize gas prices, move us to clean energy

    08:29

  • Rep. Cawthorn’s ‘cocaine’ and ‘orgies’ remark finally too much for GOP

    03:00

  • ‘Significant and long overdue’: Schiff on reports of DOJ expanding Jan. 6 probe

    05:57

All In

New evidence Jan. 6 included ‘coordinated assault’ by far-right groups

08:54

The Guardian reports that the January 6th committee has obtained new, private evidence leading them to believe the Capitol attack included a “coordinated assault perpetrated by the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys."April 9, 2022

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

