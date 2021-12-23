New data on omicron variant prompts cautious optimism
"I have a rare opportunity to deliver a bevy of good news that has come in over the last 24 hours," says Chris Hayes, discussing the promising new data on omicron and the state of the pandemic. Dec. 23, 2021
