IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    New data on omicron variant prompts cautious optimism

    07:08
  • UP NEXT

    'Those rooms are full of tears' MI doctor shares realities of caring for COVID patients

    05:28

  • Dr. Fauci on COVID surge: Unvaxxed are ‘very vulnerable’

    07:19

  • Most Americans don't trust social media platforms with personal info: poll

    03:31

  • 'We are really concerned about staff morale,' says doctor amid infection surge

    05:16

  • NYC official: Treatments our hospitals have in stock 'completely ineffective against omicron'

    04:46

  • Why evangelicals need to admit failures and also hold onto hope

    10:17

  • De Blasio: We need to stay open and avoid shutdowns

    10:47

  • Biden praises Trump administration's efforts on Covid vaccines

    07:22

  • Biden outlines plan to fight omicron as cases surge

    11:11

  • Hospitals' concern: Volume of Omicron cases could counter lower hospitalization rate

    03:47

  • Biden unveils Covid battle plan

    05:22

  • U.S. Surgeon General decries Fox News commentator urging conservatives to ‘ambush’ Dr. Fauci

    10:09

  • Dr. Osterholm: We will be ‘in the middle of a viral blizzard’ in the coming weeks

    05:59

  • Biden: Millions of masks, ventilators stockpiled for states in need

    02:58

  • Biden announces purchase of 'free at-home testing' for Americans

    02:42

  • Trump told his adoring fans that he got boosted. Then they booed him. 

    01:21

  • Dr. Hotez: Messaging around Covid boosters 'not handled very well'

    03:04

  • Fauci: 10-day quarantine still recommended after potential exposure to omicron variant

    00:49

  • Surgeon General: Biden to lay out concrete steps on staying safe amid omicron

    09:54

All In

New data on omicron variant prompts cautious optimism

07:08

"I have a rare opportunity to deliver a bevy of good news that has come in over the last 24 hours," says Chris Hayes, discussing the promising new data on omicron and the state of the pandemic. Dec. 23, 2021

  • Now Playing

    New data on omicron variant prompts cautious optimism

    07:08
  • UP NEXT

    'Those rooms are full of tears' MI doctor shares realities of caring for COVID patients

    05:28

  • Dr. Fauci on COVID surge: Unvaxxed are ‘very vulnerable’

    07:19

  • Most Americans don't trust social media platforms with personal info: poll

    03:31

  • 'We are really concerned about staff morale,' says doctor amid infection surge

    05:16

  • NYC official: Treatments our hospitals have in stock 'completely ineffective against omicron'

    04:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All