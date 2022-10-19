IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    New body cam footage sheds light on DeSantis 'election integrity' arrests

All In

New body cam footage sheds light on DeSantis ‘election integrity’ arrests

07:06

In a video compiled by the Tampa Bay Times, we are seeing how Governor DeSantis is dispatching police all over the state to hunt people down who were told by the state they could vote—and now are being arrested for it.Oct. 19, 2022

