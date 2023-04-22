IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    While DeSantis wages a war on woke, Trump wages a war on him

    06:22

  • Hayes: All the ways Republicans are trying to make America ‘terrible’ again

    06:23

  • ‘Prove Mike Wrong:’ The five million dollar reality check

    07:40

  • The right-wing paranoia problem

    11:59

  • 'The Anti-MTG': How Rep. Jeff Jackson became TikTok’s most popular lawmaker

    06:46

  • Chris Hayes: How the American right built its own echo chamber

    09:40

  • How the Republican freakout over ‘87,000 new IRS agents’ turned out

    02:38

  • Hayes: Republicans ignore gun violence when fearmongering about crime

    05:23

  • Judge: Fox-Dominion trial to begin Tuesday

    02:59

  • Ralph Yarl: Charges filed in shooting of teen who rang wrong doorbell

    07:39

  • Rep. Adam Schiff: ‘Jim Jordan took the circus out on the road’

    06:08

  • Justice Thomas' real estate deal with GOP megadonor Harlan Crow sparks new ethic concerns

    12:51

  • ProPublica: Clarence Thomas secretly sold properties to GOP donor Harlan Crow

    07:35

  • 'Politically toxic': Hayes on the abortion trap the GOP sprung for themselves

    11:29

  • ‘Disaster upon disaster’: Fox caught withholding key evidence in Dominion case

    06:38

  • Tucker Carlson interviews man he hates ‘passionately’

    05:00

  • WaPo: Feds probing potential wire fraud in Trump fundraising off election lies

    05:45

  • Gov. Inslee: States must get 'creative and aggressive' to protect abortion rights

    09:46

  • Not just Tennessee: How anti-democratic movements thrive in GOP statehouses

    09:00

  • Tiffany Dover: Nurse targeted by anti-vaxx conspiracy theorist speaks out

    08:02

All In

Nancy Pelosi on Speaker McCarthy's first 100 days: Republicans have wasted congressional time

06:41

Nancy Pelosi talks with Chris Hayes about the work Democrats accomplished under her leadership position and Kevin McCarthy’s first 100 days as House speaker. “This court and this Congress is a manifestation of that thinking, reversing freedom in our country”. April 22, 2023

