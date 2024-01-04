IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nancy Pelosi makes the case for Biden 2024: ‘Let’s get back to that kitchen table’

    10:00
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Are you better off now?’: What America was really like 4 years ago under Trump

    07:31

  • ‘Too lame to lead’: GOP candidates launch attack ads in final weeks before Iowa

    07:41

  • Whitehouse: Trump's fate may be in hands of ‘MAGA-ized Supreme Court’ 

    06:43

  • Maxine Waters slams Lauren Boebert for switching districts to boost 2024 chances

    06:56

  • 'Duty bound': Maine Secretary of State speaks out after disqualifying Trump from ballot

    09:26

  • MAGA Congress had ‘historically unproductive’ year in 2023

    09:36

  • Jack Smith seeks to bar Trump from invoking conspiracy theories at Jan. 6 trial

    06:22

  • ‘Sleaziest thing ever': George Conway rips Trump, RNC chair for Michigan phone call

    11:22

  • Trump, RNC chair caught on tape meddling in Michigan 2020 vote, report says

    09:24

  • Trump’s immunity claim won’t be expedited by the Supreme Court

    11:46

  • 'Epic downfall': Giuliani bankruptcy reveals depths of financial ruin

    06:17

  • ‘It’s not over': Colorado ruling is a warning to pro-coup lawmakers, says Ifill

    10:35

  • ‘This you?’: Conservative justice cited in Colorado decision disqualifying Trump

    07:34

All In

Nancy Pelosi makes the case for Biden 2024: ‘Let’s get back to that kitchen table’

10:00

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi joins Chris Hayes to discuss the strength of the Biden economy, the successes of the Democratic agenda, the Biden re-election campaign, and more. “In his heart [is] his love for the American people,” says Pelosi on President Biden. Jan. 4, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Nancy Pelosi makes the case for Biden 2024: ‘Let’s get back to that kitchen table’

    10:00
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Are you better off now?’: What America was really like 4 years ago under Trump

    07:31

  • ‘Too lame to lead’: GOP candidates launch attack ads in final weeks before Iowa

    07:41

  • Whitehouse: Trump's fate may be in hands of ‘MAGA-ized Supreme Court’ 

    06:43

  • Maxine Waters slams Lauren Boebert for switching districts to boost 2024 chances

    06:56

  • 'Duty bound': Maine Secretary of State speaks out after disqualifying Trump from ballot

    09:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All