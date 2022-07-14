IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Man charged in rape of 10-year-old who traveled to Indiana for abortion

All In

Man charged in rape of 10-year-old who traveled to Indiana for abortion

06:43

Chris Hayes: "Thank God this 10-year-old girl did not have to carry this pregnancy to term. And let's be clear eyed about what the anti-abortion Republican Party wants. They want a world in which that child would be forced to carry her rapist's baby."July 14, 2022

