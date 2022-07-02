IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Mystal: I'm sad Biden 'won't stand with his people' and 'take power back' from SCOTUS 

Mystal: I'm sad Biden 'won't stand with his people' and 'take power back' from SCOTUS 

Elie Mystal: “I am sad that in this crucial moment, we have a president who is unwilling, who is so ossified in his past thinking that he won’t stand with his people in this critical moment to take power back—for the American people from these unelected, unaccountable judges.”July 2, 2022

