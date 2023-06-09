Murray: This isn't a witch hunt. This is Trump taking classified docs to his beach house.

Melissa Murray expounds on the underlying factors that led to Donald Trump's indictment, saying that "the reason we are here today, with a former president being indicted in federal court, is because they didn't do government the right way." She also tackles one of Trump's arguments against the indictment. "This isn't a witch hunt, Murray says. "This is about taking government documents that were supposed to be the property of the American public and putting them in your beach house." June 9, 2023