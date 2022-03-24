Mo Brooks: Trump asked him to ‘rescind' 2020 results, hold new election
05:38
GOP Rep. Brooks says Trump asked him to rescind the 2020 election, remove Biden from office, and hold a new election. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard spoke to Brooks on the phone and asked him about these remarkable claims.March 24, 2022
