IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Tracking the brazen pattern of Trump fraud

    04:47
  • Now Playing

    Michael Cohen: Trump fraud lawsuit will ‘put an end to the entire con’

    09:46
  • UP NEXT

    Bernie: Cruz, GOP challenging student debt plan will ‘hurt them politically’

    07:01

  • Youngkin goes full MAGA: Va. governor to stump for Trump-backed Kari Lake

    02:27

  • The non-lawyer who is giving Trump legal advice on the Mar-a-Lago case

    08:14

  • 'Stunt governor': Why DeSantis may not be the star the GOP is looking for

    06:55

  • Trump panders to QAnon movement at rally in most explicit embrace yet

    10:06

  • New reporting on the Trump lies leading up to the Mar-a-Lago search

    07:53

  • GOP candidates distance themselves from Trump after primary wins

    03:14

  • Boston Children's Hospital becomes latest target of MAGA-right threats

    09:10

  • ‘Atrocity’: Fmr. federal prosecutor on Trump judge’s ruling in Mar-a-Lago case 

    10:04

  • FBI seizes pillow salesman’s phone amid election security breach investigation

    08:04

  •  Trump continues to make martyr out of Capitol rioter

    03:02

  • Brett Favre and the collapse of conservative government in Mississippi

    11:57

  • Klobuchar on the GOP federal abortion ban: 'It’s much worse than it sounds'

    07:26

  • Former U.S. attorney Berman reveals how Trump weaponized the DOJ

    08:55

  • Russian state TV pundits openly question Ukraine war

    08:50

  • DOJ subpoenas 40 Trump associates over Jan. 6 investigation  

    06:46

  • Texas podcaster Ted Cruz's failed attempt to troll California

    04:48

  • Why Trump should be worried about DOJ's probe of his post-election fundraising

    09:17

All In

Michael Cohen: Trump fraud lawsuit will ‘put an end to the entire con’

09:46

Michael Cohen says the New York Attorney General’s lawsuit against Trump is “going to ultimately terminate the Trump Organization, Donald, Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Weisselberg, McConney, and the rest of them. This is going to put an end to the entire con.”Sept. 22, 2022

  • Tracking the brazen pattern of Trump fraud

    04:47
  • Now Playing

    Michael Cohen: Trump fraud lawsuit will ‘put an end to the entire con’

    09:46
  • UP NEXT

    Bernie: Cruz, GOP challenging student debt plan will ‘hurt them politically’

    07:01

  • Youngkin goes full MAGA: Va. governor to stump for Trump-backed Kari Lake

    02:27

  • The non-lawyer who is giving Trump legal advice on the Mar-a-Lago case

    08:14

  • 'Stunt governor': Why DeSantis may not be the star the GOP is looking for

    06:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All