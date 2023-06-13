IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Raskin: Trump federal indictment is a ‘powerful and devastating document’

    08:14
  • Now Playing

    Michael Cohen’s advice to Trump co-defendant Walt Nauta: Run.

    08:50
  • UP NEXT

    Trump indicted: 'Nightmare' defendant needs new lawyers after lawyer hands DOJ smoking gun tape

    04:38

  • Trump DOJ Charges: ‘Smoking gun’ evidence came from Trump himself, reports Ari Melber

    06:17

  • See the line from new Trump charges to Jan. 6 coup plot: Hayes-Melber Breakdown

    09:03

  • Trump lands in Florida ahead of arraignment

    02:59

  • Rep. Spanberger: Docs found ‘strewn’ at Mar-a-Lago posed ‘extraordinary’ risk to national security

    06:35

  • Weissmann shares the two things Judge Cannon wrote that he believes ‘meet the standard for recusal’

    08:37

  • Beschloss on precedent for running for president from jail, historic abnormality of Trump's charges

    03:57

  • Potential delay in Donald Trump’s arraignment as he may be struggling to find a lawyer

    10:45

  • House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Reacts to Trump's Indictment

    12:24

  • Democratic Rep. Terri Sewell weighs in on Trump indictment and voting rights

    11:35

  • Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat calls the GOP 'an autocratic party in service of Trump'

    05:04

  • 'If [Trump] gets back into power, he’ll never leave,' says authoritarian expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat

    05:26

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump 'understood perfectly what the law required'

    04:55

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump’s indictment is 'a test of who we are' and our 'fidelity' to the rule of law

    05:58

  • Why You Should Listen to the Indictment of Donald Trump

    01:13

  • Congressional Republicans side with Trump

    07:54

  • Symone says: 'the legal consequences former President Donald Trump is facing was avoidable'

    02:35

All In

Michael Cohen’s advice to Trump co-defendant Walt Nauta: Run.

08:50

“Run. Run as fast as you can, my friend,” says Michael Cohen, giving advice to Trump aide and alleged co-conspirator Walt Nauta. “Donald Trump will throw you under the bus faster than you can possibly imagine. He won’t throw you under the bus to save himself. He’ll just throw you under the bus simply because he can.”June 13, 2023

  • Raskin: Trump federal indictment is a ‘powerful and devastating document’

    08:14
  • Now Playing

    Michael Cohen’s advice to Trump co-defendant Walt Nauta: Run.

    08:50
  • UP NEXT

    Trump indicted: 'Nightmare' defendant needs new lawyers after lawyer hands DOJ smoking gun tape

    04:38

  • Trump DOJ Charges: ‘Smoking gun’ evidence came from Trump himself, reports Ari Melber

    06:17

  • See the line from new Trump charges to Jan. 6 coup plot: Hayes-Melber Breakdown

    09:03

  • Trump lands in Florida ahead of arraignment

    02:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All