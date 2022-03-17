Mehdi Hasan and Bush alum Jamil Jaffer debate the no-fly zone question

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mehdi Hasan and Bush alum Jamil Jaffer debate the no-fly zone question06:38
Sen. Kaine: We will break Putin over the rack of his own bloodlust06:32
‘Unprecedented:’ Everything the Biden admin has done so far to help Ukraine06:40
'Important': Amb. Taylor on EU leaders meeting with Zelenskyy in person in Kyiv06:52
'It’s happening again': Hayes on lessons from Russian targeting of Syrian civilians06:56
Report: Russian media urged to promote Tucker Carlson ‘as much as possible’02:43
Sen. Murphy: Western sanctions against Russia ‘clearly a message’ for China 05:41
‘Hypocritical’: What young people in Russia think about Putin’s invasion06:12
Right-wing media amplifies unfounded theory promoted by Russian state media10:41
Amb. Yovanovitch: Handling of Ukraine under Trump gave Putin 'encouragement’07:53
Hayes: Why the idea of ‘mutually assured destruction’ is as relevant as ever07:42
Ukrainian cabinet member condemns hospital strike as ‘war crime’07:00
Hayes: Putin's biggest fear may be the one thing he can't lie about07:25
Ex-Russian foreign minister: Putin is acting ‘out of desperation’05:58
General Zinni: No-fly zone could ‘easily escalate’ Russian conflict06:14
Sen. Merkley: U.S. should lead the world in ending dependence on Russian oil05:14
Chris Hayes: The cost of relying on corrupt regimes for energy04:14
Ukrainian MP: The world is watching execution of our children, women, civilians05:00
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on how the sports world is responding to Putin’s war07:29
‘Valuable asset’: Why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during Trump’s presidency 08:31
Mehdi Hasan to Bush alum Jami Jaffer: “Why on Earth are you still advocating for something that even top Republicans say will start World War III?” March 17, 2022
