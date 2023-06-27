- Now Playing
McFaul: Putin ‘still has a Wagner problem’04:05
- UP NEXT
Ex-Russian Foreign Minister: Don’t underestimate power of Putin’s propaganda07:41
Vindman: Putin looks ‘fundamentally weakened’ after Wagner rebellion07:19
Russian generals accuse mercenary leader of mutiny attempt08:51
Jan. 6 probe heats up as witnesses reportedly get immunity deals10:07
Former Rep. Will Hurd jumps into 2024 race as Republican field grows08:28
Trump is not the first president special counsel Jack Smith has prosecuted07:18
Lieu blasts ‘dumb’ Durham hearing: Republicans focused on ‘stupid stuff’06:31
‘Infrastructure miracle:’ How Pennsylvania fixed I-95 in less than two weeks03:09
ProPublica: Alito didn’t recuse himself from case involving billionaire fishing friend08:33
RFK Jr's campaign of conspiracies: 'The leader of everybody’s brain worms'08:36
‘Sheer sadism’: Hayes on the right’s fixation with Hunter Biden06:42
'New level of hypocrisy': Why the GOP is wooing Muslims after decades of hate09:17
WaPo: DOJ resisted investigating Trump’s actions on Jan. 6 for over a year05:03
Comer: ‘MSNBC makes fun of me’ because Biden witnesses 'are currently missing’09:27
How Trump’s 2024 primary calendar conflicts with his legal docket04:13
DeSantis favorability ratings crater after campaign announcement07:10
‘The Bedminster mystery:’ Why Trump could also face charges in New Jersey10:26
Hayes: Trump’s main legal defense strategy? Winning in 2024.03:09
Cy Vance on the expected Trump delay tactics following his indictment06:22
- Now Playing
McFaul: Putin ‘still has a Wagner problem’04:05
- UP NEXT
Ex-Russian Foreign Minister: Don’t underestimate power of Putin’s propaganda07:41
Vindman: Putin looks ‘fundamentally weakened’ after Wagner rebellion07:19
Russian generals accuse mercenary leader of mutiny attempt08:51
Jan. 6 probe heats up as witnesses reportedly get immunity deals10:07
Former Rep. Will Hurd jumps into 2024 race as Republican field grows08:28
Play All