McCarthy is the latest Republican abandoned by Trump

“You know that moment when you're watching a horror movie and a person goes down into the dark basement or out into the woods and you just instinctively yell, 'don't go down there!' Of course, they always go down there. Just like Republicans always do in the era of Donald Trump. One after another, they walk into his arms. You’re watching and everyone is warning, 'you probably don't want to do that. It’s not going to end up well.' Then they do and their careers seem to end in humiliating fashion. The latest example: the third shortest tenured speaker in American history, Kevin McCarthy.”Dec. 7, 2023