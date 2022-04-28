IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
All In

McCarthy gets ‘standing ovation’ from House GOP for brushing off leaked tapes

07:24

After Kevin McCarthy told Republicans the leaked audio of him was merely a distraction from more politically salient issues for the party, he reportedly received a standing ovation. April 28, 2022

