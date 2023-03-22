IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

All In

McCarthy downplays Trump hush money probe as ‘personal money’ case

06:54

“If you're still waiting for the moment when everyone snaps out of that yellow haze, it's not happening,” says Michael Steele on Speaker McCarthy making excuses for Trump amid the NY hush money probe. Brendan Buck joins to discuss. March 22, 2023

