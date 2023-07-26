IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Maxwell Frost rips new Florida curriculum as bid to ‘erase Black history’

All In

Maxwell Frost rips new Florida curriculum as bid to ‘erase Black history’

“They want to change education so they can change the mindset of a generation,” says Rep. Maxwell Frost on the new teaching standards pushed by the right in Florida. “Not only is that not going to work, but it’s just going to piss us off.”July 26, 2023

    Maxwell Frost rips new Florida curriculum as bid to ‘erase Black history’

