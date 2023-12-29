IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Maxine Waters slams Lauren Boebert for switching districts to boost 2024 chances

    'Duty bound': Maine Secretary of State speaks out after disqualifying Trump from ballot

  • MAGA Congress had ‘historically unproductive’ year in 2023

  • Jack Smith seeks to bar Trump from invoking conspiracy theories at Jan. 6 trial

  • ‘Sleaziest thing ever': George Conway rips Trump, RNC chair for Michigan phone call

  • Trump, RNC chair caught on tape meddling in Michigan 2020 vote, report says

  • Trump’s immunity claim won’t be expedited by the Supreme Court

  • 'Epic downfall': Giuliani bankruptcy reveals depths of financial ruin

  • ‘It’s not over': Colorado ruling is a warning to pro-coup lawmakers, says Ifill

  • ‘This you?’: Conservative justice cited in Colorado decision disqualifying Trump

  • The history of the insurrection clause—and why it ‘plainly’ applies to Trump

  • Chris Hayes: The war in Gaza must end

  • Former judge: ‘Clarence Thomas will recuse himself when Ginni flies’

  • Bombshell report: Gifts flowed to Clarence Thomas after he complained about salary

Maxine Waters slams Lauren Boebert for switching districts to boost 2024 chances

Rep. Maxine Waters on Rep. Lauren Boebert switching districts to boost her 2024 chances: “Even if she goes to a new district that is more conservative, I think those conservative members of those districts will understand that this is not someone that they will serve as a representative for them.”Dec. 29, 2023

