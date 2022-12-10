IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Maxine Waters: ‘I am worried’ about a Republican-controlled Congress

    08:30
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Never Kevin’ Republicans threaten to tank McCarthy’s bid for speaker

    10:25

  • Schiff: Jan. 6 criminal referral consideration not confined to just Trump

    09:03

  • Hayes: Germany, Peru seem to take attempted coups more seriously than we do

    05:34

  • Ron Klain on Warnock's win and Biden's 'historic' midterm performance

    07:55

  • Schumer on the Senate majority: '50 was great. 51 is even better'

    08:37

  • Hayes: Supreme Court conservative majority is ‘high council of Fox News viewers’

    10:57

  • Jolly: Trump’s call to shred Constitution is an ‘admission and forecast’

    05:43

  • Swalwell: GOP will use majority to ‘litigate the grievances of one petty man’

    05:38

  • Trump defends Jan. 6 rioters after pressure from Kanye, Fuentes

    09:00

  • The growing influence of the MAGA troll caucus

    09:22

  • Obama campaigns in Georgia and weighs in: vampires or werewolves?

    09:52

  • Election loser Blake Masters recruited to figure out why GOP lost big

    07:48

  • Maddow: Oath Keepers convictions make it harder to whitewash Jan. 6

    09:35

  • Bernie Sanders: Congress must act to guarantee paid sick leave for rail workers

    06:33

  • Trump embraces worst parts of base in bid to claw his way back to power

    05:42

  • How seditious conspiracy verdict gives DOJ ‘stronger hand’ for future cases

    07:07

  • Klobuchar: This Supreme Court case could lead to ‘extreme outcomes’

    07:15

  • 'People are speaking': Rusty Bowers on AZ voters rejecting election deniers

    06:41

  • Breaking down the suspected Club Q shooter’s online profile

    05:25

All In

Maxine Waters: ‘I am worried’ about a Republican-controlled Congress

08:30

“I am worried,” says Rep. Maxine Waters on the next GOP-led Congress. “These are people who are not concerned about being successful. They’re concerned about trying to basically undo the Democratic Party, destroy the Democratic Party. And they are willing to do anything.”Dec. 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Maxine Waters: ‘I am worried’ about a Republican-controlled Congress

    08:30
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Never Kevin’ Republicans threaten to tank McCarthy’s bid for speaker

    10:25

  • Schiff: Jan. 6 criminal referral consideration not confined to just Trump

    09:03

  • Hayes: Germany, Peru seem to take attempted coups more seriously than we do

    05:34

  • Ron Klain on Warnock's win and Biden's 'historic' midterm performance

    07:55

  • Schumer on the Senate majority: '50 was great. 51 is even better'

    08:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All