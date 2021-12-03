Mark Meadows now calling Covid story in own book ‘fake news’
06:57
Share this -
copied
Chris Hayes: “All of the evidence points to Trump having Covid, knowing he had Covid, and spending a week spreading it around while covering it up and refusing to admit he's sick. But Meadows is willing to undercut his own book in order to pretend that’s not true.”Dec. 3, 2021
Mark Meadows now calling Covid story in own book ‘fake news’
06:57
Fauci ‘astounded’ by Fox silence after host compared him to Nazi doctor
03:26
Chris Hayes: How much pro-life leaders actually care about life
08:56
Here’s everything Trump did after testing positive for Covid
06:28
Trump DOJ official Clark informs Jan. 6 panel he will appear, plead Fifth
02:56
Chris Hayes on fate of abortion rights: America is about to move backwards