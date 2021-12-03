IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Senate passes stopgap government funding bill to avert shutdown

  • Mark Meadows now calling Covid story in own book ‘fake news’

    06:57

  • Fauci ‘astounded’ by Fox silence after host compared him to Nazi doctor

    03:26

  • Chris Hayes: How much pro-life leaders actually care about life

    08:56

  • Here’s everything Trump did after testing positive for Covid

    06:28

  • Trump DOJ official Clark informs Jan. 6 panel he will appear, plead Fifth

    02:56

  • Chris Hayes on fate of abortion rights: America is about to move backwards

    08:34

  • Another video surfaces of Rep. Lauren Boebert’s bigoted bit

    06:06

  • Sen. Murphy on school shootings: ‘We choose to let it happen’

    07:12

  • Why Chris Christie’s ‘Republican Rescue’ isn’t selling

    02:51

  • Jan. 6 committee to vote on Jeffrey Clark contempt charges

    03:30

  • Reporter captured for trying to expose secret migrant prisons speaks out

    07:41

  • Ayman on Boebert’s racist rhetoric: Islamophobia now part of GOP platform

    07:00

  • NIH head on how boosters can protect against omicron: ‘Get your system revved up’

    05:09

  • The case for giving every American a free e-bike

    05:52

  • Lawyer who tried to overturn Trump loss appointed to U.S. election board

    07:39

  • ‘Hope for America’: Ahmaud Arbery family lawyer reacts to guilty verdict

    05:02

  • Book: Trump asked intel director to investigate ‘totally nuts’ conspiracy theory

    06:30

  • Hayes: What Ronald Reagan’s trajectory could mean for Joe Biden’s future

    03:15

  • From JFK to Trump: How conspiracy theorists went from outliers to insiders

    08:13

  • Chris Hayes connects the ‘backsliding’ of American democracy with the ‘existential threat’ of vigilante justice

    06:52

All In

Mark Meadows now calling Covid story in own book ‘fake news’

06:57

Chris Hayes: “All of the evidence points to Trump having Covid, knowing he had Covid, and spending a week spreading it around while covering it up and refusing to admit he's sick. But Meadows is willing to undercut his own book in order to pretend that’s not true.”Dec. 3, 2021

  • Mark Meadows now calling Covid story in own book ‘fake news’

    06:57

  • Fauci ‘astounded’ by Fox silence after host compared him to Nazi doctor

    03:26

  • Chris Hayes: How much pro-life leaders actually care about life

    08:56

  • Here’s everything Trump did after testing positive for Covid

    06:28

  • Trump DOJ official Clark informs Jan. 6 panel he will appear, plead Fifth

    02:56

  • Chris Hayes on fate of abortion rights: America is about to move backwards

    08:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All