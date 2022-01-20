Marc Elias to GOP: Stop suppressing the vote, and I’ll stop suing
09:37
Marc Elias: “If the Republicans want less Marc Elias litigation, engage in less voter suppression. I’ll make them a deal: If they stop suppressing the vote, I will stop suing them for suppressing the vote.”Jan. 20, 2022
