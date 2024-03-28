IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MAGA sales tax: The Trump plan to make everything more expensive
March 28, 202406:59

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

All In

MAGA sales tax: The Trump plan to make everything more expensive

06:59

Trump “is running on jacking up prices on a huge amount of the goods we use every day. I know it sounds like I'm making this up. But genuinely his core economic policy proposal right now is an across-the-board, consumer sales tax for every good imported into the United States,” says Chris Hayes on Trump's tariff plan. March 28, 2024

