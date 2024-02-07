Maddow: Trump claim ‘outrighted mocked’ by court in immunity rejection

Rachel Maddow, Lawrence O’Donnell and Chris Hayes break down the federal appeals court decision rejecting Trump’s claim of immunity from prosecution. “It was helpful, I think, for us as a country…that they did outright mock the claims that you have to be impeached and convicted in the Senate before he could be put on trial for committing murder or committing any of these other crimes,” says Maddow. Feb. 7, 2024