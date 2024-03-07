IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Maddow: This election is a choice ‘between having a democracy and not’
March 7, 202408:37

  • Ruben Gallego blasts Kari Lake: She'll do 'whatever Donald Trump wants'

    07:52
  • Now Playing

    Maddow: This election is a choice ‘between having a democracy and not’

    08:37
  • UP NEXT

    Biden initiatives come with built-in outreach to Trump voters, addressing gap in electorate

    03:11

  • SCOTUS torn on 'shooting device so horrifying even Trump wanted it banned'

    07:39

  • ‘Wake up, America’: Birth control, IVF in jeopardy under GOP, warns Porter

    07:58

  • Debunking the right-wing myth of the ‘migrant crime surge’

    03:24

  • Pelosi rips GOP anti-IVF bill: They 'need a lesson in the bird and the bees’

    05:53

  • 'Historic proof': If the Supreme Court wanted to move quickly it could

    09:59

  • ‘This is B.S.’: Maddow shreds ‘cravenness’ of Supreme Court delaying Trump trial

    10:17

  • ‘The fix is in’: Coup trial delay reveals Supreme Court ‘in cahoots’ with Trump

    08:19

  • Kornacki analyzes results of ‘uncommitted’ push against Biden

    03:29

  • Kornacki breaks down first Michigan primary results

    07:15

  • ‘Chaos and confusion’: Inside the civil war engulfing the Michigan GOP

    07:23

  • Trump NATO threat likely part of 'calculus' of Nalvany death, says Vindman

    06:18

  • Fox host says Black people will back Trump because ‘they love sneakers’

    06:31

  • 'Kryptonite issue': Republicans flail in the wake of the Alabama IVF ruling

    05:53

  • ‘Atrocious investment’: Trump RNC takeover ripped by ex-chairman

    05:49

  • 'Put the bill on the floor': Dem rep calls on GOP to stop blocking Ukraine aid

    07:09

  • 'Democratic superhero': Russian journalist reacts to death of Alexei Navalny

    06:38

  • Fox quiet after indictment of GOP 'informant' blows up impeachment case

    04:17

All In

Maddow: This election is a choice ‘between having a democracy and not’

08:37

Chris Hayes is joined by Alex Wager and Rachel Maddow to discuss the kickoff of the rematch between Biden and Trump. "There's one thing that is a very clear choice in this election, and it is between having a democracy and not," says Maddow. "If you can get people to accept that basic idea, which is a popular front idea—I do think that you can get there over the next eight months." March 7, 2024

  • Ruben Gallego blasts Kari Lake: She'll do 'whatever Donald Trump wants'

    07:52
  • Now Playing

    Maddow: This election is a choice ‘between having a democracy and not’

    08:37
  • UP NEXT

    Biden initiatives come with built-in outreach to Trump voters, addressing gap in electorate

    03:11

  • SCOTUS torn on 'shooting device so horrifying even Trump wanted it banned'

    07:39

  • ‘Wake up, America’: Birth control, IVF in jeopardy under GOP, warns Porter

    07:58

  • Debunking the right-wing myth of the ‘migrant crime surge’

    03:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All