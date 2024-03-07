Maddow: This election is a choice ‘between having a democracy and not’

Chris Hayes is joined by Alex Wager and Rachel Maddow to discuss the kickoff of the rematch between Biden and Trump. "There's one thing that is a very clear choice in this election, and it is between having a democracy and not," says Maddow. "If you can get people to accept that basic idea, which is a popular front idea—I do think that you can get there over the next eight months." March 7, 2024