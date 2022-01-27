Levitz: ‘Fox News is literally killing its viewers’ with Covid lies
Eric Levitz on vaccination gap: “Partisanship is more powerful than anything else. And you really can’t explain that without the irresponsibility of Republican and conservative elites in broadcasting this message that endangers the people that trust them.”Jan. 27, 2022
