IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'We took the Capitol’: Proud Boy pleads guilty to Jan. 6 conspiracy charges

    05:16

  • ‘Surprising is an understatement’: Civil rights attorney on Kim Potter verdict

    05:31
  • Now Playing

    Legal expert: DOJ must immediately conduct 'full-blown' Jan. 6 probe

    09:01
  • UP NEXT

    New data on omicron variant prompts cautious optimism

    07:08

  • Rep. Aguilar on why Rep. Jordan was never ‘fit to serve’ on Jan. 6 committee

    05:26

  • Schiff mulls potential subpoena for GOP colleague in Jan. 6 probe

    06:19

  • Right’s ‘celebration of violence’ on full display at Turning Point USA convention

    08:10

  • Fmr. top general warns of potential ‘2024 insurrection,’ urges preparedness

    07:37

  • Chris Hayes: How the booster shot messaging got muddled 

    02:42

  • NYT: Jan. 6 committee weighs possibility of criminal referrals

    07:27

  • Ex-pundit: Fox News hosts ‘dishonest’ when praising Trump

    08:06

  • Jan. 6 rioter provides evidence that may impact sentencing

    06:13

  • Bernie: Striking workers ‘courageous’ in face of Kellogg’s ‘abrasive’ tactics 

    08:00

  • Jim Jordan and Trump's coup: The calls were coming from inside the House

    09:15

  • Dr. Fauci on Omicron: Boosters promising in fighting off severe disease

    06:09

  • Jan. 6 organizers: We ‘lost the battle’ when Trump ordered march to Capitol

    13:39

  • Luria: People used Meadows to communicate with Trump—we need to hear from him.

    04:14

  • Fox hosts, Don Jr. texts reveal everyone was horrified by riot—except Trump  

    08:07

  • ‘What have we come to?’: Mehdi on ‘dystopian’ contest for extra classroom funds

    03:08

  • Jan. 6 panel: Fox News hosts texted Meadows amid riot, urged intervention

    07:11

All In

Legal expert: DOJ must immediately conduct 'full-blown' Jan. 6 probe

09:01

Laurence Tribe calls on his former student, Attorney General Garland, to take action over Trump’s role in the insurrection: “If Merrick Garland has not yet ginned up a full-blown investigation, he should do so yesterday.”Dec. 24, 2021

  • 'We took the Capitol’: Proud Boy pleads guilty to Jan. 6 conspiracy charges

    05:16

  • ‘Surprising is an understatement’: Civil rights attorney on Kim Potter verdict

    05:31
  • Now Playing

    Legal expert: DOJ must immediately conduct 'full-blown' Jan. 6 probe

    09:01
  • UP NEXT

    New data on omicron variant prompts cautious optimism

    07:08

  • Rep. Aguilar on why Rep. Jordan was never ‘fit to serve’ on Jan. 6 committee

    05:26

  • Schiff mulls potential subpoena for GOP colleague in Jan. 6 probe

    06:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All