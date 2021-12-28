IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
All In

Lawmaker targeted by Trump shares disturbing death threat voicemail

05:50

After Trump attacked her late husband, Rep. Debbie Dingell has been receiving a constant barrage of threatening messages. On Sunday, Congresswoman Dingell shared a recording of one of those threats for the first time.Dec. 28, 2021

