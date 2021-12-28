Lawmaker targeted by Trump shares disturbing death threat voicemail
05:50
Share this -
copied
After Trump attacked her late husband, Rep. Debbie Dingell has been receiving a constant barrage of threatening messages. On Sunday, Congresswoman Dingell shared a recording of one of those threats for the first time.Dec. 28, 2021
UP NEXT
Lawyers for men charged with plotting to kidnap Gov. Whitmer ask judge to dismiss indictment
03:28
'Let's go Brandon' caller says he was joking; GOP candidates adopt fascist language
09:02
Dr. Fauci: Omicron is not something to be taken lightly
10:04
President, first lady virtually thank U.S. troops for service on Christmas Day
03:03
NASA launches James Webb Space Telescope into orbit
01:10
Airlines forced cancel thousands of flights due to Covid omicron variant surge