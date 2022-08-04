Kansas voters rebuke anti-abortion rights amendment

Stacey Abrams: ‘I am strongly pro-choice’05:54
- Now Playing
Kansas voters rebuke anti-abortion rights amendment06:07
- UP NEXT
Charles Blow: Republican opposition to climate bill is ‘purely partisan’03:38
Kansas holds abortion access vote05:40
GOP candidates push Trump’s Big Lie amid primary05:31
Trump sides with Russia, calls Brittney Griner ‘spoiled’05:15
Biden: U.S. airstrike killed ‘mastermind’ behind attacks on Americans07:08
GOP candidate Doug Mastriano’s ties to antisemitic site and its founder04:50
Why those missing Secret Service texts could be key to the Jan. 6 probe09:05
‘Is this real?’ Sen. Schatz on finding out about Manchin, Schumer climate deal05:37
Republicans punish veterans after getting out maneuvered by Manchin, Schumer05:30
Raskin on new Jan. 6 witnesses: ‘It’s like a waterfall of truth’06:21
Obama DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson: There's enough evidence to prosecute Trump07:27
Secretary Miller’s testimony debunks lie pushed by Trump, Fox News—and Miller09:01
Why Rep. Schiff's ears perked up at NBC News' Garland interview04:42
Conflict of interest: The story behind the DA in the Zeldin attack case05:14
WaPo: DOJ investigating Trump’s actions in Jan. 6 criminal probe10:17
Pro-Israel lobby pours millions into Democratic primary in Michigan07:38
‘Troll conservatism’ on full display at right-wing conference04:55
‘Closer to the top:’ Luria on top Pence aides testifying before DOJ grand jury13:35
Stacey Abrams: ‘I am strongly pro-choice’05:54
- Now Playing
Kansas voters rebuke anti-abortion rights amendment06:07
- UP NEXT
Charles Blow: Republican opposition to climate bill is ‘purely partisan’03:38
Kansas holds abortion access vote05:40
GOP candidates push Trump’s Big Lie amid primary05:31
Trump sides with Russia, calls Brittney Griner ‘spoiled’05:15
Play All