    Justice Thomas' real estate deal with GOP megadonor Harlan Crow sparks new ethic concerns

All In

Justice Thomas' real estate deal with GOP megadonor Harlan Crow sparks new ethic concerns

"The other key point – and I truly, truly cannot emphasize this enough – is that Clarence Thomas' whole job is to use his judgment to make judgment calls while judging. He sits on the highest court in the land where he judges others and he makes rulings on the best thing to do is when the text or the law is ambiguous, unclear, or even absent," says Chris Hayes.April 15, 2023

