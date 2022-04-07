Justice Department has more Jan. 6 cases than lawyers to prosecute them
04:33
Share this -
copied
The Department of Justice is working on more cases related to the January 6 Capitol riot than it has lawyers to prosecute them. NBC's Ryan Reilly reports on efforts to bring these cases to trial over a year later.April 7, 2022
Now Playing
Justice Department has more Jan. 6 cases than lawyers to prosecute them
04:33
UP NEXT
GOP forced to amend bill that would have legalized child marriage in Tennessee
10:00
How QAnon went mainstream: ‘Fever dream come true for the worst people on the internet’
04:36
‘Amazon, here we come’: Biden delivers pro-labor message at union conference
02:27
Rep. Raskin on what he’s learned from reading Trump aide Peter Navarro’s book
05:32
The QAnon part out loud: GOP smears political opponents as ‘pro-pedophile’