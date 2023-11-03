Judge drops hammer on Trump: Gags entire legal team

The New York judge overseeing the $250 million civil fraud case against Donald Trump and his company expanded his gag order to include Trump’s lawyers. Nicolle Wallace calls it “an angry crescendo” to Trump's team insinuating bias on the part of the judge's clerk. Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissman and Susanne Craig, investigative reporter for The New York Times join Deadline: White House.Nov. 3, 2023