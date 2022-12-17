IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Journalist banned from Twitter after covering Elon Musk speaks out

06:55

Twitter CEO Elon Musk purged at least eight journalists from the platform. Their supposed offense was sharing information about an account he banned that posted publicly available information about his private jet. One of those journalists, Aaron Rupar, is speaking out. Dec. 17, 2022

