IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • America’s youngest Congressman: What Maxwell Frost is most looking forward to

    06:03
  • Now Playing

    Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor's race, NBC News projects

    00:50
  • UP NEXT

    Booker on how Dems persuaded voters: It was easy to 'show the receipts'

    05:12

  • Chris Hayes: Three reasons Democrats avoided a red wave in the midterms 

    11:56

  • John Legend: DeSantis is a ‘cruel and small individual’

    06:48

  • GOP candidate wants ‘community-level review’ on if rape victims can get abortions

    03:17

  • Chris Hayes: If Republicans win, Trump will be the ‘shadow Speaker of the House’

    08:58

  • Klain: Americans should make clear ‘they want this not to be the last election’

    06:29

  • Chris Hayes: 'Vote to preserve your right to throw the bums out'

    08:47

  • 'Ripped off': Katie Porter on how price-gouging companies are driving inflation

    07:11

  • Emails: Trump lawyers saw Justice Thomas as ‘key’ to post-election plan

    07:35

  • Chris Hayes: The myth of crime as a big-city, blue-state problem

    07:43

  • ‘This is not normal, moral, human behavior’: Psaki on GOP response to Pelosi attack

    04:30

  • Trump joins growing GOP effort to whitewash, lie about Pelosi attack

    09:04

  • Chris Hayes: The stakes of the New York governor's race between Zeldin and Hochul

    01:33

  • Swalwell: Pelosi suspect’s social media looks like that of Ted Cruz, MTG

    07:13

  • Arizona's Kari Lake mocks violent Pelosi attack on the campaign trail 

    08:26

  • AOC and Raskin on stakes of midterms: We are 'facing an environment of fascism'

    10:49

  • Pelosi home invasion comes after years of Trump targeting the Speaker

    06:31

  • Alaska's Rep. Peltola Mary: ‘I don’t pretend to be a national politician’ 

    07:09

All In

Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor's race, NBC News projects

00:50

NBC News projects Republican Joe Lombardo wins the Nevada race for governor against Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. Nov. 12, 2022

  • America’s youngest Congressman: What Maxwell Frost is most looking forward to

    06:03
  • Now Playing

    Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor's race, NBC News projects

    00:50
  • UP NEXT

    Booker on how Dems persuaded voters: It was easy to 'show the receipts'

    05:12

  • Chris Hayes: Three reasons Democrats avoided a red wave in the midterms 

    11:56

  • John Legend: DeSantis is a ‘cruel and small individual’

    06:48

  • GOP candidate wants ‘community-level review’ on if rape victims can get abortions

    03:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All