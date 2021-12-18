IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 rioter provides evidence that may impact sentencing

    06:13
  • UP NEXT

    Bernie: Striking workers ‘courageous’ in face of Kellogg’s ‘abrasive’ tactics 

    08:00

  • Jim Jordan and Trump's coup: The calls were coming from inside the House

    09:15

  • Dr. Fauci on Omicron: Boosters promising in fighting off severe disease

    06:09

  • Jan. 6 organizers: We ‘lost the battle’ when Trump ordered march to Capitol

    13:39

  • Luria: People used Meadows to communicate with Trump—we need to hear from him.

    04:14

  • Fox hosts, Don Jr. texts reveal everyone was horrified by riot—except Trump  

    08:07

  • ‘What have we come to?’: Mehdi on ‘dystopian’ contest for extra classroom funds

    03:08

  • Jan. 6 panel: Fox News hosts texted Meadows amid riot, urged intervention

    07:11

  • ‘Offensive’: Rep. Aguilar on why he voted to hold Meadows in contempt

    05:06

  • A step-by-step breakdown of the Trump coup attempt (Yes, it was a coup)

    19:43

  • Buzzfeed News: Covid test failure revealed in secret CDC investigation

    07:16

  • ‘Monumental victory’: Starbucks workers in Buffalo vote to unionize

    02:39

  • Rep. Schiff says he is ‘confident’ committee will get Trump Jan. 6 records

    06:43

  • ‘Critical energy theory’: Right wing declares war on ‘woke’ climate policy

    06:26

  • Biden nominee withdraws name after GOP ‘red scare’ campaign

    03:35

  • ‘My guy’: Trump was impressed Meadows carried Covid briefcase, book says

    01:57

  • How artist JR sees world as his canvas in ‘Paper & Glue’

    09:34

  • ‘Shameless:’ Republicans tout funding that passed with zero GOP votes

    02:44

  • ‘Professional troll’: Hayes on what Devin Nunes quitting Congress says about GOP

    08:10

All In

Jan. 6 rioter provides evidence that may impact sentencing

06:13

“He is this interesting, key figure who was essentially at the intersection of the two activities on that day. There is the legal, First Amendment protected protest—and the illegal, violent coup-attempt," says Chris Hayes on why it's a big deal that rioter Brandon Straka is cooperating with investigators.Dec. 18, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 rioter provides evidence that may impact sentencing

    06:13
  • UP NEXT

    Bernie: Striking workers ‘courageous’ in face of Kellogg’s ‘abrasive’ tactics 

    08:00

  • Jim Jordan and Trump's coup: The calls were coming from inside the House

    09:15

  • Dr. Fauci on Omicron: Boosters promising in fighting off severe disease

    06:09

  • Jan. 6 organizers: We ‘lost the battle’ when Trump ordered march to Capitol

    13:39

  • Luria: People used Meadows to communicate with Trump—we need to hear from him.

    04:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All