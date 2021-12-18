Jan. 6 rioter provides evidence that may impact sentencing
06:13
Share this -
copied
“He is this interesting, key figure who was essentially at the intersection of the two activities on that day. There is the legal, First Amendment protected protest—and the illegal, violent coup-attempt," says Chris Hayes on why it's a big deal that rioter Brandon Straka is cooperating with investigators.Dec. 18, 2021
Now Playing
Jan. 6 rioter provides evidence that may impact sentencing
06:13
UP NEXT
Bernie: Striking workers ‘courageous’ in face of Kellogg’s ‘abrasive’ tactics
08:00
Jim Jordan and Trump's coup: The calls were coming from inside the House
09:15
Dr. Fauci on Omicron: Boosters promising in fighting off severe disease
06:09
Jan. 6 organizers: We ‘lost the battle’ when Trump ordered march to Capitol
13:39
Luria: People used Meadows to communicate with Trump—we need to hear from him.