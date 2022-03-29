Jan. 6 panel votes to recommend contempt charges for Trump aides Scavino, Navarro
07:13
Share this -
copied
The January 6th committee voted to recommend contempt charges for former White House Deputy Communications Director Dan Scavino and former Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro after both men refused to comply with subpoenas. March 29, 2022
Now Playing
Jan. 6 panel votes to recommend contempt charges for Trump aides Scavino, Navarro
07:13
UP NEXT
How one McDonald’s in Moscow highlights the cascade of the new iron curtain
08:04
Parliament member says Ukrainian forces won't surrender—including her own family
06:14
GOP Senators seem to pander to QAnon base in Judge Jackson hearings
06:27
Chris Hayes: Putin’s war is the first conflict in a new global era
10:06
Mo Brooks: Trump asked him to ‘rescind' 2020 results, hold new election